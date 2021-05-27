Ruth M. Edwards

JACKSON — Ruth M. Edwards, 74, of Jackson and Salmon, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home near Rupert in Jackson. Gathering for friends and family will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Salmon Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Dana Leon “Dr. Dan” Nofziger

BUHL — Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl. Out of respect to Dan’s grandchildren who are too young to be vaccinated and other members of the community who may be unvaccinated, the family respectfully requests that all who attend wear masks. If you don’t have one, some will be available at the door. If you are uncomfortable with masking or unable to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed on the Farmer Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dan’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.