Donna V. Draper

Donna V. Draper, 94, of Burley died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Parke View Care Center in Burley. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Burley Idaho West Stake Center. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home and an hour prior to the service at the church. Services will conclude with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

L. Marlene Nelson

TWIN FALLS — L. Marlene Nelson , 78, of Twin Falls died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho, followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Larry Dean Reed

JEROME — Larry Dean Reed, 61, of Jerome died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial page at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Bobby Joe (Bob) Anderson

OAKLEY — Bobby Joe (Bob) Anderson of Oakley, Idaho, died peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 E. Main St., Burley. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. April 29, 2022, at the Oakley Stake Center, followed by the graveside at the Basin Cemetery immediately following. Arrangements are being handled by Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 E. Main St., Burley, Idaho. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at morrisonpayne.com

Ada F Johnson Ellis

TWIN FALLS — Ada F Johnson Ellis, 101, formally of Twin Falls, died April 6, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 29 at Friendship Celebration Lutheran Church in Meridian, Idaho. Services are under the care and direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chaple in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Warren Harris McEntire

BURLEY — Warren Harris McEntire, was born in Preston, Idaho, on April 29, 1924. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, at the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Urn placement will be in the Rupert Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hill Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Harry Thomas Denton

TWIN FALLS — In loving memory of Harry Thomas Denton, a graveside service will be held at noon April 30 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at the Canyon Springs Golf Course, 199 Canyon Springs Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mustard Seed, 702 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.

Joyce Ward Sweep

BURLEY — Joyce Ward Sweep died peacefully in Ogden, Utah, on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the age of 79. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Springdale Second Ward, 519 E. 200 S., Burley. Family and friends will be received at the church for a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Elba. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

