Thomas L. Fleming
BUHL — A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Farmer’s Funeral Chapel in Buhl, immediately followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at the West End Cemetery in Buhl.
Barbara Mae Frith
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 17, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the junior golf program at the club of your choice or to your local food pantry. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Jenks
WENDELL — Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the church, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Grave dedication will conclude at Wendell Cemetery, 37 Nampa St., Wendell. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Barbara’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Norman H. Rayburn
BOISE—Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, April 17th at Cloverdale United Reformed Church, 3580 N Cloverdale Rd, Boise. Donations in his name may be sent to Christ Presbyterian Church, 10280 W Ustick Rd., Boise, ID 83704; WOMF World Outreach Ministry Foundation, PO Box 7022, Bonney Lake, WA 98391; or Child Evangelism Fellowship of Idaho, PO Box 427, Nampa, ID 83653. To attend the service virtually, and read the full obituary, please visit Norm’s memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Barbara Henderson Holloway
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, in the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone Street East, Twin Falls. Masks and social distancing will be required. If one cannot attend, Zoom participation will be made available. Enter meeting ID 748-815-8781, passcode 12345. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Barbara’s Memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. The family requests no flowers, although friends are encouraged to send a contribution to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Or, in honor of Barbara’s lifelong passion for soil conservation, plant a tree somewhere in Twin Falls in her memory.
Maxeen Peterson Ward
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elba. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Joe Arthur Koch
BUHL — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. Elm St., Buhl.