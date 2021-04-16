Barbara Jenks

WENDELL — A viewing will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Wendell Second Ward, 605 Idaho St. N., Wendell. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the church, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Grave dedication will conclude at Wendell Cemetery, 37 Nampa St., Wendell. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Barbara’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Barbara Henderson Holloway

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, in the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone Street East, Twin Falls. Masks and social distancing will be required. If one cannot attend, Zoom participation will be made available. Enter meeting ID 748-815-8781, passcode 12345. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Barbara’s Memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. The family requests no flowers, although friends are encouraged to send a contribution to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Or, in honor of Barbara’s lifelong passion for soil conservation, plant a tree somewhere in Twin Falls in her memory.

Maxeen Peterson Ward