CoraLee Spencer Campbell
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta, with Bishop Lane Schumann officiating. Burial will follow at Clear Creek Cemetery in Clear Creek, Utah.
Harriett Schvaneveldt Kearl
TWIN FALLS — Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Logan City Cemetery in Logan, Utah. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Harriett’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Thomas L. Fleming
BUHL — A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Farmer’s Funeral Chapel in Buhl, immediately followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at the West End Cemetery in Buhl.
Barbara Mae Frith
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 17, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the junior golf program at the club of your choice or to your local food pantry. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Jenks
WENDELL — A viewing will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Wendell Second Ward, 605 Idaho St. N., Wendell. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the church, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Grave dedication will conclude at Wendell Cemetery, 37 Nampa St., Wendell. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Barbara’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Barbara Henderson Holloway
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, in the First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone Street East, Twin Falls. Masks and social distancing will be required. If one cannot attend, Zoom participation will be made available. Enter meeting ID 748-815-8781, passcode 12345. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Barbara’s Memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. The family requests no flowers, although friends are encouraged to send a contribution to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Or, in honor of Barbara’s lifelong passion for soil conservation, plant a tree somewhere in Twin Falls in her memory.
Maxeen Peterson Ward
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elba. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Joe Arthur Koch
BUHL — A funeral service for Joe Arthur Koch will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. Elm St., Buhl.
Jananette Fay Newberry
TWIN FALLS — A visitation will be held from 5—7 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Park. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.