Gerald Lee Barnes Sr.
JEROME — A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome.
Patricia Gialy
FILER — A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Buhl Church of the Nazarene, 300 Broadway Ave. N., Buhl. Her wish was to have her ashes scattered where her favorite memories have been made, “Deer Camp.” Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Patti’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Paul E. Juchau
Paul E. Juchau, 96, of Eden, passed away October 2, 2021, at his home. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton Ward. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton, with grave dedication concluding at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Christine “Chris” Ellen Revels
TWIN FALLS — Christine “Chris” Ellen Revels, 74, of Yuma, Arizona, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, September 18, 2021. A service to celebrate Chris’ life will be held in Twin Falls on October 8, 2021. A viewing will take place at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel (2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls) from 12:30—2:30 p.m. and the burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park (2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls) at 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend and we hope you will bring some wonderful memories to share.
Carolyn Mae Price Hancock
TWIN FALLS — A service will be held Saturday, October 9 at 11 a.m. with Bishop Jon Conder presiding at the Fifth Ward meeting house at 425 Maurice St. N. in Twin Falls, followed by an opportunity to visit in the cultural hall and in the open-air pavilion on the south side of the building. The service will also be available on Zoom at meeting ID 967 798 1711, passcode twinfalls5. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Please visit her tribute page at serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Emily Ann Peters
KIMBERLY — Emily Ann Peters, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 12, 2021. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on October 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls by Father Julio Vicente. With profound sadness, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are forgoing a social gathering after mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Visions or St. Edward Catholic Church in Twin Falls.
Shirley Jean Ordaz
RICHFIELD — A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Jerome Cemetery, 901 W. Avenue I, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shirley’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Richard “Dick” Plocher
RUPERT — Richard “Dick’’ Plocher, 93, of Rupert, passed away on August 18, 2021. A graveside service with military rites will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. All friends and family are invited to attend. There will be a luncheon served at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert following the burial. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Everett Martin Spencer
Everett Martin Spencer, 83, of Jerome, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls on October 5, 2021. A celebration of Everett’s life will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the River Christian Fellowship, 4002 N. 3300 E., Twin Falls. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so on Everett’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Katherine Ruth Shank
TWIN FALLS — Katherine Ruth Shank (Kathy, Mom, Nana, Grandma Kathy), passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Twin Falls. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. in Twin Falls. Condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.