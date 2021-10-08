Gerald Lee Barnes Sr.

JEROME — A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome.

Patricia Gialy

FILER — A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Buhl Church of the Nazarene, 300 Broadway Ave. N., Buhl. Her wish was to have her ashes scattered where her favorite memories have been made, “Deer Camp.” Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Patti’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Paul E. Juchau

Paul E. Juchau, 96, of Eden, passed away October 2, 2021, at his home. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton Ward. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton, with grave dedication concluding at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Christine “Chris” Ellen Revels