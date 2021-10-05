Donald Lent
TWIN FALLS — Donald Lent, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away September 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Viewing will be Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 9—10 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
LaRee Mae (Higley) Dudley
MT. HOME—LaRee Mae (Higley) Dudley, age 88, of Mountain Home, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at her cabin in Pine. A viewing will be held at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, at 12:00 (Noon) and burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home.
Carla Jean Adams
BUHL—Carla Jean Adams, 72, of Buhl, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at a local hospital. A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 6pm to 8pm at Farmer Funeral Chapel 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, Idaho 83316. A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, 1:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Ave., Buhl, Idaho 83316 with graveside service to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Donna Kay Calhoun
TWIN FALLS—Donna Kay Calhoun, 74, died quietly September 19, 2021 with family by her side. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel and Cremation services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel@hotmail.com
Paul E. Juchau
EDEN — Paul E. Juchau, 96, of Eden passed away October 2, 2021 at his home. A viewing will be held from 6pm until 8pm, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton Ward, Hazelton, Idaho. Funeral service will be held at 10am, Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton, with grave dedication concluding at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, Idaho. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Emily Ann Peters
KIMBERLY—Emily Ann Peters, beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 12, 2021. A memorial mass will be celebrated on October 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls, Idaho by Father Julio Vicente. With profound sadness, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are forgoing a social gathering after mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Visions or St. Edward Catholic Church in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Christine “Chris” Ellen Revels
TWIN FALLS—Christine “Chris” Ellen Revels, 74, of Yuma, Arizona, formerly of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, September 18, 2021. A service to celebrate Chris’ life will be held in Twin Falls, Idaho on October 8, 2021. A viewing will take place at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel (2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301) from 12:30—2:30 p.m. and the burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park (2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301) at 3:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and we hope you will bring some wonderful memories to share.
Richard “Dick” Plocher
RUPERT—Richard “Dick” Plocher, 93, of Rupert passed away on August 18, 2021. graveside service with military rites will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, Idaho at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2921. All friends and family are invited to attend. There will be a luncheon served at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert following the burial. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.