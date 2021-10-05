Donna Kay Calhoun

TWIN FALLS—Donna Kay Calhoun, 74, died quietly September 19, 2021 with family by her side. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel and Cremation services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel@hotmail.com

Paul E. Juchau

EDEN — Paul E. Juchau, 96, of Eden passed away October 2, 2021 at his home. A viewing will be held from 6pm until 8pm, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton Ward, Hazelton, Idaho. Funeral service will be held at 10am, Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hazelton, with grave dedication concluding at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, Idaho. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

