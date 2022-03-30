Quinn H. Garner

TWIN FALLS—Heaven welcomed a caring, kind, and free-spirited soul. Quinn H. Garner passed away on March 25, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. A Celebration of his life will be held on March 30, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls, Idaho. (208-737-4667) Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Utah. Condolences may be left for the family at www.serenitystg.com.

Elizabeth J. Holdaway Noel

TWIN FALLS — Elizabeth Jane Holdaway Noel, 48, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, following complications of COVID-19. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., Paul. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Nancy Kay Barron

TWIN FALLS—Nancy Kay Barron, known to most as just Nana, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2022 at her home of 55 years, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 80. We welcome family and friends to join us in a Celebration of her Wonderful Life on Saturday, April 2nd at 11:00 AM at Rock Creek Park – Heider Pavilion located at 1154 Ave W., Twin Falls Idaho. Lunch will be provided. A big thank you for sharing with us: Daughters Terry Sharp, Jerry Woolley and grandkids.

Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Patterson

BUHL – Beth passed away On March 7, 2022. Services will be held in honor of Betty at The Moose lodge located at 835 Falls Ave in Twin Falls Idaho, Saturday, April 2, at 1:00 PM upstairs with a Linger Longer and social time downstairs afterward.

Betty Irene Tucker

TWIN FALLS—Betty Irene Tucker, 98, of Twin Falls, passed away March 24, 2022 in Twin Falls. Friends may call from 9—11 A.M. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home at 11:00 with burial following at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Barbara Ann Griggs

TWIN FALLS—Barbara Ann Griggs, 73, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. There will be celebration of Barbara’s life at the Lighthouse Christian Church, 960 Eastland Drive Twin Falls, Idaho, Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. We will also celebrating Jim & Barbara’s wedding anniversary by spreading their ashes together at her childhood ranch on Toponce Road in Chesterfield, Idaho, Monday, April 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. and following with a luncheon at the Chesterfield LDS church, 1001 East Stalker Road. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Eugene Harold Holsinger, MD

BURLEY—On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, the world lost a treasure when Dr. Eugene H. Holsinger passed away. A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon, Sunday, April 3, 2022, following the morning worship service at the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. Burley, in the Fellowship Hall. The community is invited to attend. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0