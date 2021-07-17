George P. Pitcher

JEROME—George P. Pitcher, 78, of Jerome passed away July 4, 2021, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m., at Jerome Cemetery. For more details and to share memories with the family, please visit George’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Arlene A. Robinson

GOODING—A celebration of life for Arlene will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Gooding County Fairgrounds – Flower Building. The family invites you to bring your stories to share and also to bring your favorite coffee cup for a Folger’s toast to Arlene. Inurnment will take place on a later date at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Maryann Meier

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID 83301, on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Valley House or Women’s Crisis Center, or the charity of your choice. Services are under the direction of the funeral home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Maryann’s memorial web page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

