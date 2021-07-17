Robert Lee Loughmiller
HOLLISTER—Robert Lee Loughmiller, 69, passed away peacefully in the home he shared with his wife, Jamie in Hollister, Idaho. Robert was adamantly opposed to having a traditional funeral service, and to honor his wishes we will instead have a Celebration of Robert’s Life. We will have a potluck dinner barbeque held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at Rogerson Service, 1506 North 2300 East Rogerson, Idaho. Please bring any special stories you would like to share. Thanks in advance to Anita and Rob for taking on such a huge endeavor.
Hazel (Howard) Schnell
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. The burial will follow the service at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Dolores “Dee” Joan Strickling
JEROME—Visitation for family & friends will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home with the interment following at the Twin Falls Cemetery, Twin Falls, Idaho. All services and arrangements are under the direction and care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Dee’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Sheldon Wade Ford
JEROME—A Celebration of Sheldon’s Life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Malad Gorge State Park, 2314 S Ritchie Rd, Hagerman, ID 83332, potluck style- bring a side dish.
Kenneth E. Jafek
MALTA—Kenneth E. Jafek passed away peacefully on February 24, 2021 at his home in Malta. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Hansen Mortuary, 710 6th Street, Rupert, Idaho.
Mary Veda Kienlen
BUHL—Mary’s life will be celebrated at her home on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. All who knew and cared about Mary are welcome. Swimming is encouraged. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Renae Lee
CALDWELL – A Celebration of Life for Renae is planned for July 17th at 3 p.m. 22362 Aura Vista Way in Caldwell Idaho.
Juvanne Elizabeth Martin
NAMPA—A casual memorial for Juvanne Elizabeth Martin of Nampa, Idaho will be held Saturday, July 17th from 2—4 p.m. at the Riverside Hotel, Aspen Room, 2900 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to a charity of your choice in Juvanne’s name.
George P. Pitcher
JEROME—George P. Pitcher, 78, of Jerome passed away July 4, 2021, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m., at Jerome Cemetery. For more details and to share memories with the family, please visit George’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Arlene A. Robinson
GOODING—A celebration of life for Arlene will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Gooding County Fairgrounds – Flower Building. The family invites you to bring your stories to share and also to bring your favorite coffee cup for a Folger’s toast to Arlene. Inurnment will take place on a later date at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Maryann Meier
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID 83301, on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Valley House or Women’s Crisis Center, or the charity of your choice. Services are under the direction of the funeral home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Maryann’s memorial web page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.