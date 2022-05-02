Roxanne Gale

RUPERT—Roxanne Gale, 75, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Meridian, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Rupert 7th Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A viewing will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Leah Claire McDonald

CALDWELL—Leah Claire McDonald, 83, of Caldwell, Idaho, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2 at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Charles V. Merrill

Charles V. Merrill, age 87, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at a home surrounded by family on April 28, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho, on May 3rd at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Hospice Visions.

James E. Kelly

BOISE—Our family sadly said ‘goodbye’ to their dad, stepdad, and grandpa at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, November 16, 2021. A Celebration of his life will be held on May 6th at 1 p.m. Please join us at the Idaho Veteran’s Cemetery in Boise located at 10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd. Boise, ID 83714.

Clara Vee Wight Beyler

MALTA—Clara Vee Wight Beyler, age 88, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the home of her son, Marty, in Malad, Idaho.The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Malta Ward, located at 280 N 1st St. West, in Malta, with Bishop Layne Schumann officiating. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta. Family and friends will be received at the Church from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

Arlo G Lott, Jr

JEROME—Arlo G Lott, Jr, 41, previously of Jerome but now residing in Steamboat Springs, Colorado died from a fall while rappelling in Emery County, Utah. A celebration of life will be held in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on May 7th at Howelsen Hill from 3 to 6 p.m.

Jimmie (Jim) L. Mikesell

SPANISH FOLRK—Jimmie (Jim) L. Mikesell passed away peacefully on November 16, 2021, surrounded by loving family members in Eagle, Idaho. We want to Honor him and Celebrate his life. Family and friends are invited to join us at 11:30 a.m. on May 7th at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. 420 S 400 E Spanish Fork UT 84660.

Elsie Mae Fairchild Thompson

On April 4, 2022, Mae Thompson (Elsie Mae Fairchild Thompson), went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and so much more to so many. The memorial service for Mae will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from Noon until 4 p.m. at the Oakley Senior Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

