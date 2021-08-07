Justen Anthony Starnes

JEROME — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. August 7, 2021, at Shane and Laurie Johnson’s home, where military honors will be presented by the Magic Valley Honor Guard and Navy Honor Guard, 240 Ranch View E. Jerome. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a trust fund for his daughter Blayklee June at Edward Jones in Twin Falls. You can call 208-733-1000 for donations or questions.

Charles Koeplin

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held from 2—5 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021, at The Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.

Lorean F. Fouts

JEROME — Lorean F. Fouts, 97, of Jerome passed away August 4, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m., at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Glen Robert Kunau

BURLEY—Glen Robert Kunau, a lifelong resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert, at the age of 97. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 12, at the United Methodist Church, located at 450 East 27th Street, in Burley, with Reverend Kenneth Haftorson officiating. Following the service, burial will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:50 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

