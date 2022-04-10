Dixie Lee Mickelson

JEROME — Dixie Lee Mickelson, 79, of Jerome died March 30, 2022 at a local care facility. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E. 100 S., Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com

Jack M. Stanger

TWIN FALLS — Jack M. Stanger died April 3, 2022, in Twin Falls, Idaho reuniting with his beloved wife and eternal companion. A viewing will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., in Twin Falls, Idaho on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Oakley Cemetery, Oakley, Idaho. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

W.L. (Vern) Thieman

TWIN FALLS — W.L. (Vern) Thieman, 93, died April 4, 2022, after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family. Services will be held at 2 p.m. April 11, 2022, at Rosenau Funeral Home followed immediately by interment at Sunset Memorial Park.

Ada F Johnson Ellis

TWIN FALLS — Ada F Johnson Ellis, 101, formally of Twin Falls, died April 6, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. A viewing will be held at 1 p.m. April 14, 2022, at White-Reynold Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Friendship Celebration Lutheran Church in Meridian, Idaho.

Mary Ann Manion

BURLEY — Mary Ann Manion, 80, of Burley died April 7, 2022, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. The funeral will be held at Friday, April 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity Second Ward, at 275 S. 250 E., Burley, with Bishop Lee Greer officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, at 11 a.m., prior to the service.

J. Robert (Bob) Alexander

TWIN FALLS — Robert (Bob) Alexander died March 21, 2022, just 10 days before his 82nd birthday. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at CSI Fine Arts Auditorium with a reception to follow at the Turf Club. To leave a condolence visit www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

Vance Parker Mason

TWIN FALLS — Vance Parker Mason, 60, of Kimberly died March 30, 2022, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Ruth Olsen Melling

BURLEY — We lost a good one. But our loss is heaven’s gain. Ruth Olsen Melling, passed peacefully at the age of 84 on March 16, 2022, with her daughters at her side. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 18, at the Cedar City Cemetery in Cedar City, Utah. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Gladys K. Wright

BURLEY — Gladys K. Wright, 85, of Burley died April 1, 2022, at Highland Estates in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley. Prior to the graveside service, there will be a visitation for friends and family from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley.

