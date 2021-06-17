Donald A. Howell
BURLEY — There will be a graveside service at noon June 17 at the Declo Cemetery with military honors by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24, Rupert.
Dallas L. Carotta
RUPERT — Dallas L. Carotta, of Pacific City, Oregon, passed away from a massive stroke on April 26, 2021. Gravesite service will be at 1 p.m. June 18 at the Rupert Cemetery with a luncheon at Trinity Lutheran Church afterward. Donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran, Rupert.
Charles “Charley” Franklin Doty
FILER — A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 East 4000 North, Filer. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Charley’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Georgella Hartwell
TWIN FALLS — Rosary and funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 18, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Jaime Sue Robertson
JEROME — A celebration of Jaime’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. A reception will follow at 1 p.m. at El Sombrero Banquet Hall, 143 W. Main St., Jerome. Everyone that knew Jaime is invited to attend. Jaime will be laid to rest at Jerome Cemetery at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jaime’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Helen Lois (Powell) Boesiger
SHOSHONE — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. June 19, 2021, at Shoshone Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Helen’s name to be mailed to the United Methodist Church of Meridian.
Andrea Lynn Arrington Fabregas
JEROME — Andrea Lynn Arrington Fabregas passed away peacefully in the early morning of March 27, 2021, from leukemia with her husband and mother by her side. A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. June 19, 2021, at the Glenns Ferry Fairgrounds.
Esther Kinnear
TWIN FALLS — Esther Kinnear, 99, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on June 9, 2021, with her daughters by her side. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, with services right after at the Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., Paul.
Gary Alan Kniep
BOISE — The funeral service for Gary will be held Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Boise. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required. Instead of flowers, the family hopes that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need.
Bob Vernon Maxwell
GOODING — A memorial celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Wendell Portuguese Hall. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Diana Speirs
TWIN FALLS — The family will receive visitors at any time during a 24-hour music-filled “Funeral Open House” from 2 p.m. Friday, June 18 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Per Diana’s wishes, feel free to come in costume. Mom’s life motto: If you want to have fun, don’t say “No”!
Diana Lee Suter
JEROME — The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Messersmith Building at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St., Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Diana’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.