Helen Lois (Powell) Boesiger

SHOSHONE — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. June 19, 2021, at Shoshone Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Helen’s name to be mailed to the United Methodist Church of Meridian.

Andrea Lynn Arrington Fabregas

JEROME — Andrea Lynn Arrington Fabregas passed away peacefully in the early morning of March 27, 2021, from leukemia with her husband and mother by her side. A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. June 19, 2021, at the Glenns Ferry Fairgrounds.

Esther Kinnear

TWIN FALLS — Esther Kinnear, 99, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on June 9, 2021, with her daughters by her side. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, with services right after at the Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., Paul.

Gary Alan Kniep

BOISE — The funeral service for Gary will be held Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Boise. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required. Instead of flowers, the family hopes that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need.