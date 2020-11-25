James Walter Boehm
TWIN FALLS — James Walter Boehm, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away November 21, 2020, in Twin Falls. The family will receive friends at a viewing on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 12 noon until 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with burial following at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Judith Irene Bracken Scholes
TWIN FALLS — A graveside inurnment will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Mike Jerry Stastny
TWIN FALLS — Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park. There will be a viewing the evening before, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at White and Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls. Livestream of the service is available through Mike’s obituary page on whitereynoldschapel.com.
Frank Eugene McCall
PAUL — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend the funeral service in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Marvina Bartlett
TWIN FALLS — Marvina Bartlett, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away November 7, 2020, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. The family will receive guests for a reception at 11:30 a.m. November 30, 2020, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Robert Ray Stone
TWIN FALLS — Robert Ray Stone, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away November 17, 2020, at Cenoma House in Twin Falls. Graveside services for Robert will be held 10 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Snake River Canyon National Veteran’s Cemetery in Buhl. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
