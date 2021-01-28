Grace “Helen” Berry

HAGERMAN — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Services will conclude at the chapel. A graveside service will be held at the Wallowa Cemetery in Wallowa, Oregon, at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Hagerman Senior Center. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

Merrill Keith Egan

RUPERT — The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. For those unable to attend the service in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To continue in mitigating the effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be required and practiced.

Dale Kelsey