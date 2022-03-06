Vic E. Graybeal

TWIN FALLS — Vic E. Graybeal, 98, of Twin Falls, died February 26, 2022, peacefully at home. A memorial to celebrate Vic’s life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, March 4 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A reception will follow the service. Military rites will be conducted at the graveside at noon on Monday, March 7 at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. For those wishing to leave condolences, you may visit Vic’s page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Herman Pope

NAMPA — Herman Pope 86, of Nampa, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Linder Road Church of Christ, 1555 N. Linder Road, Meridian. In remembrance of Herman, the family invites you to donate to Camp Ivydale. Care and services are under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel. zeyerfuneralchapel.com/obituaries

Clydette Gayle Harris Beck

BURLEY — Clydette Gayle Harris Beck passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pella Second Ward, 152 W. 400 S., Burley. Burial will be in Pella Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to a charity of choice.

Hazel May

RUPERT — Hazel May, 88, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Highland Estates in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rupert First Ward, 806 G St., Rupert, with Bishop Mike Larson officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service.

Kathleen Jensen Mesenbrink

BURLEY — Kathleen Jensen Mesenbrink, 78, of Burley, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Third Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave., Burley, with Bishop Cade L. Jones officiating. Her final resting place will be with her husband at Pleasant View Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral at the church.

Larry Russell Luper

JEROME — Larry Russell Luper, 74, of Jerome passed away October 20, 2021. A celebration of life will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry's memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Jerry Leigh Gibbons

TWIN FALLS — Jerry Leigh Gibbons, 74, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, in Twin Falls, surrounded by his family. A celebration of life is planned for March 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Gooding Golf Course, 1951 Idaho Highway 26, Gooding. Attendees are encouraged to bring a golf club or their golf clubs. Light appetizers will be served. Jerry’s ashes will be laid to rest under a plaque at the base of his mother, Doris Durfee Gibbons’, gravesite at Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.

