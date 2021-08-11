Linda Steed Kindblade
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Eric Pierce officiating. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery.
Loretta Carol McDougal
GOODING — On July 31, 2021, Loretta “Carol” McDougal peacefully passed away at her home in Gooding, surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Services will conclude at the chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Glen Robert Kunau
BURLEY — Glen Robert Kunau, a lifelong resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert, at the age of 97. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 12, at the United Methodist Church, 450 East 27th Street, Burley, with Rev. Kenneth Haftorson officiating. Following the service, burial will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:50 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Virgil Dean Adams
BUHL — A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls, with Pastor Roger Sedlmayr officiating. The committal will follow at the West End Cemetery in Buhl at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virgil’s name may be given to Camp Perkins, 219 S. River Street, Suite 203, Hailey, ID 83333, or at campperkins.org//donate. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Virgil’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
James “Jim” Barron
CASTLEFORD — James “Jim” Barron, 88 of Castleford, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at a local hospital. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East Elm Street, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
James Edward Chandler
James Edward Chandler, 85, a longtime resident of Corvallis, Oregon passed away June 12, 2020, in Bandon, Oregon. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 13 at 11 a.m. at the Snake River Canyon National Military Cemetery in Buhl. A celebration of life will be held immediately after.
Phillip “Max” Coy
JEROME — A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Jerome Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ashley Manor, 101 15th Ave E, Jerome, ID 83338. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Max’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Ione Osterhout Broadhead MacBass
DECLO — Ione Osterhout Broadhead MacBass, a 97-year-old former resident of the Mini-Cassia area, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Sunshine Terrace in Logan, Utah. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery.
Elizabeth Ann Boguslawski
TWIN FALLS — After fiercely battling cancer for nearly four years, Elizabeth Ann Boguslawski died on August 3, 2021, finally gaining peace. A memorial service will be held at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls on Saturday, August 14. 2021, at 1 p.m.
Gary Ross Jones
MALTA — Gary Ross Jones, a 69-year-old resident of Spring Creek, Nevada, and formerly of Malta, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta, where family and friends will be received from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta, under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Joshua M. Whittaker
TWIN FALLS — After an arduous battle with kidney disease, with his sights set on the road to recovery in hopes of a transplant, Josh waved goodnight to pain and suffering in this world on Sunday, July 25, 2021. A celebration of life for Josh will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the home of his sister, Sybil Helmer-Whittaker, 131 W. 330 S., Jerome, at 3:30 p.m. Josh so loved music and togetherness that we are opening up camping on August 13 and 14, Friday and Saturday nights, with breakfast on Saturday and Sunday mornings. For friends and family from out of town or in the area that want to join us for a weekend filled with music, celebration, and remembrance, bring your tents, campers, and RVs (no hook-ups). Please bring your own chairs and beverages (water will be available).
Ruby Deoine Ford Moore
TWIN FALLS — Ruby Deoine Ford Moore passed away on June 9, 2021. A memorial will be held for Deoine on August 15th at 3:30 p.m. It will be held in the Relief Society Room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 421 Maurice St. N. in Twin Falls.