Mary Ann (Sally) Shillington

TWIN FALLS - A funeral service in memory of Sally will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12:00 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel (2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls), a Luncheon will be held after the service at The Shillington Residence and a private family burial will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Idaho Chapter of the American Heart Association 350 North 9th Street, #404 Boise, ID 83702.

Mavourneen Hall

TWIN FALLS - A celebration of Mav’s life will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, a private family burial will follow.

James Bach

HAGERMAN - The family viewing will be at 10 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1st, at the Church of Latter-day Saints, in Hagerman.

Nephi Jay Anderson

VIEW - There will be a viewing at the View 1st Ward located at 550 S. 500 E., Thursday, Oct. 3rd from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and before the funeral services on Oct. 4th from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the View 1st Ward Church at 11:00 am. Local service are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Carlo Graziani

TWIN FALLS - A viewing for Carlo will be held at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 12:30-1:30 p.m. Followed by a Graveside Service at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls at 2 p.m.

Richard Olsen

SHOSHONE - A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Shoshone Ward, with a graveside dedication concluding at Shoshone Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Glen Burke

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints - Century Ward, located at 2271 S. 4th Ave., in Pocatello, with Bishop John R. Lee conducting. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Ted Bodily

BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October, 4, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Star 1st Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Handy

RUPERT– Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 1 until 1:45 p.m.

M. LeRoy “Rufus Davidson

WENDELL - A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Wendell High School Auditorium, 850 E Main St, Wendell, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on LeRoy's memorial webpage at www.farnworthmortuary.com.

