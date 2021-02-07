Henry Lee Jolley

ALBION—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 8th, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Albion Ward, 889 Main St., with Bishop Dave Nebeker officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, February 7th, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, social distancing and the wearing of face masks will be practiced.