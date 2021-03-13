Kandise M. Barnes
JEROME — Kandise M. Barnes’ funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Donald Joseph Bryant
GLENNS FERRY — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Glenns Ferry Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 874 Old U.S. 30. The family will host a viewing from 10-10:30 the morning of the service. Burial will follow at the Glenns Ferry Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at whitereynoldschapel.com on Don’s obituary page. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice. To leave condolences to the family and for additional information, please go to whitereynoldschapel.com
Manuel Delgado
RUPERT — Manuel Delgado, 65, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Boise. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Dorothy Linda (Lampe) Kerbs
TWIN FALLS — An online memorial service will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13. For information on the service, view photos or share a story, or to sign the guest book, please visit quiltinginheaven.org or email quiltinginheaven/@gmail.com. Contributions given in her memory may be directed to Hearts and Hands Quilting Group, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 464 Carriage Lane N., Twin Falls, Idaho.
Evan Edgar Kohtz
EDEN — A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eden. Anyone wishing to view the services remotely may contact Trinity Lutheran Church. A memorial will be available on Facebook.
Earl Richard “Dick” Rice
JEROME — Earl Richard “Dick” Rice, 77, of Jerome, passed away March 3, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dick’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Skylar Jay Scott
RUPERT — Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Paul Cemetery, with a social gathering at Wick’s Steakhouse in Declo starting at 2. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Dallas Werner Ulrich
JEROME—A celebration of Dallas’ Life will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church 2055 Filer Avenue East, Twin Falls. Private inurnment for Dallas and Sandy will be held at a later date in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, Dallas requests donations be made out to the Lutheran Hour Ministries or to Camp Perkins 219 S River Street #203, Hailey, ID 83333 (208) 788-0897. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls. Those who wish may share memories on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Eva Loetta Dicus Bell
OAKLEY — Eva Loetta Dicus Bell, 79, of Oakley, went back to her Father in Heaven on Monday, March 8, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 424 N. Center Ave., Oakley. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the church in Oakley from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral service at the church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.