Jerry Duane Stahlman
BUHL—The family will greet guests from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jerry’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Evangeline Ennis
PAUL—A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. directly after the Rosary. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Nicholas Catholic School.
Gladys Ann Niven Smith
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26th at 2 p.m. at the Faith Assembly of God, 178 Filer Ave. W., Twin Falls. Masks will be required. The service will be live-streamed on the Faith Assembly of God Twin Falls Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
John W. Anderson II
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery located in Twin Falls, Idaho. A reception to immediately follow from 2-5 p.m. at The Turf Club also located in Twin Falls. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that contributions and donations be made to the John W. Anderson Memorial fund through Farmers National Bank.
Sherry Jean Bohrn Thaete
BUHL—A celebration of her life will be held on Jan. 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Reformed Church on Pole Line Road, Twin Falls. It can also be watched through a live stream at TFRC.org.
Dennis E. Wheeler
FILER—Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through Farmer Funeral Chapel. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dennis’ memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Nadine Lancaster
TWIN FALLS—Memorial Services will be held, Saturday, Jan. 30 at 1p. m. at Filer Church of the Nazarene. All arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau’s Funeral Home. A complete obituary is available at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. COVID has changed many things in our world, but we sincerely hope that you will feel comfortable to attend the service. Masks and sanitizer will be available at the church.
Brenda Lee (Berlin) May
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Saturday Jan. 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. An option to view online will be through her obituary page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 there will be no luncheon afterwards. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.