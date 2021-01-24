Sherry Jean Bohrn Thaete

BUHL—A celebration of her life will be held on Jan. 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Reformed Church on Pole Line Road, Twin Falls. It can also be watched through a live stream at TFRC.org.

Dennis E. Wheeler

FILER—Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through Farmer Funeral Chapel. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dennis’ memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Nadine Lancaster

TWIN FALLS—Memorial Services will be held, Saturday, Jan. 30 at 1p. m. at Filer Church of the Nazarene. All arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau’s Funeral Home. A complete obituary is available at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. COVID has changed many things in our world, but we sincerely hope that you will feel comfortable to attend the service. Masks and sanitizer will be available at the church.

Brenda Lee (Berlin) May

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Saturday Jan. 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. An option to view online will be through her obituary page at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 there will be no luncheon afterwards. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

