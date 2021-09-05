Joanne B. Gough

FILER — A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Apple Barn, 1152 S Stevens St., Filer, Idaho 83328. Memories may be shared with the family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

H. Richard Cook

TWIN FALLS—H. Richard Cook, 77, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away quietly at his home, August 31, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Walter Eugene Woolf

JEROME—A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center Building, 26 N Tiger Dr, Jerome, ID 83338. The service will be livestreamed on the Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook page. Memorial donations may be sent to the American Red Cross. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Walt’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Jerry (John) Peter Archambeau