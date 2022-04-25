L. Marlene Nelson

TWIN FALLS — L. Marlene Nelson , 78 of Twin Falls, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Deceased Residence. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church 161 6th Ave. E. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 with Rosary at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls.

Bobby Joe (Bob) Anderson

OAKLEY — Bobby Joe (Bob) Anderson of Oakley, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022. A viewing will be held Thursday, April 28th from 5 to 7:00 p.m. at Morrison Payne Funeral Home, 321 East Main Street in Burley. Funeral services will occur at the Oakley Stake Center on April 29th. Additional viewing services on the morning of the 29th from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m., followed by the graveside at the Basin Cemetery immediately following. Arrangements are being handled by Morrison Payne Funeral Home located at 321 E Main St, Burley, Idaho. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at morrisonpayne.com

Sandra “Sam” Darlene McClellan Wojcik

TWIN FALLS — Sandra McClellan Wojcik passed away peacefully after a long battle of dementia under the thoughtful care of Encompass Hospice. Not being one for pomp and formality, Sandra's will be a simple graveside service at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Sunset Memorial Park. She will be laid to rest next to her mother and aunt.

Ada F Johnson Ellis

TWIN FALLS — Ada F Johnson Ellis, 101 formally of Twin Falls, passed away in Boise, Idaho April 6, 2022. Viewing at White-Reynold Funeral Chapel on April 14, 2022 beginning at 1:00 pm. Graveside service following at Sunset Memorial Park. Celebration of life on April 29th at 10:30 am at Friendship Celebration Lutheran Church in Meridian, Idaho. Services are under the care and direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chaple in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Warren Harris McEntire

BURLEY — Warren Harris McEntire, was born in Preston, Idaho, on April 29, 1924. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, at the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Urn placement will be in the Rupert Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hill Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Harry Thomas Denton

TWIN FALLS — In Loving Memory of Harry Thomas Denton - A Graveside service will be held at noon on April 30th at Sunset Memorial Park 2296 Kimberly Rd. Celebration of life will follow at 1:00 at the Canyon Springs Golf Course 199 Canyon Spring Rd. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mustard Seed 702 Main Ave. N. Twin Falls 83301

Joyce Ward Sweep

BURLEY — Joyce Ward Sweep passed away peacefully in Ogden, Utah, on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the age of 79. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Springdale 2nd Ward, located at 519 E. 200 S., of Burley. Family and friends will be received at the Church for a viewing from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Elba. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

