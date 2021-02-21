Dana Lee Neibaur Dorsey
PAUL — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 W. Ellis St., Paul, with Bishop Dean Stevenson officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. Family and friends will be received at the church Monday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To assist in combating the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed and practiced.
Hyrum Dan Orr
BUHL—A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St., Buhl, with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Danny’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Ann Hulse Strickler
BUHL—A viewing for Ann will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, February 22, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 501 Main Street, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ann’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Orlin Hadley
ELBA—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elba Ward, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will follow at the Elba Grandview Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Thursday.
Pastor Randolph “Randy” Roy Gardner
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at Lighthouse Christian Church, Twin Falls, Idaho, on Friday Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. A live video option will be available for those not able to attend. To view the live stream please go to zoom.us, meeting ID 748-815-8781, passcode 12345. In addition those wishing to share memories and condolences on Randy’s Memorial page may do so at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ann Pratt Allen
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive, with Bishop Blake Manwaring officiating. The family will host a viewing from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Whites/Reynolds funeral home, 2466 Addison Ave. East, and at the stake center one hour prior to the funeral services Friday. Burial will follow at the Filer Cemetery. Service will be live streamed and located at whitereynoldschapel.com on Ann’s obituary page, under the photo and video tab and click on the webcast.
Zane Dylan Whitney
FILER—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave. Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Zane’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.