Johnny Albert Ulrich

TWIN FALLS — Johnny Albert Ulrich, of Twin Falls, died peacefully at his home on January 23, 2022. John’s memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls with a viewing on Friday, February 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Kim M. Maier

BURLEY — Kim M. Maier, 61, of Burley, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, after her battle with cancer. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, with Pastor Brian Livermore officiating. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 4, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. before the service on Saturday. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Joshua Hans Joseph Thorne

TWIN FALLS — Joshua Hans Joseph Thorne, 46, died January 24, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. A memorial funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (2055 Filer Ave. E.) in Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Josh’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

John Charles Schaer

TWIN FALLS — John Charles Schaer, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away January 30, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at the Clover Cemetery in Buhl at 1 p.m.

George Jackson Shannon

TWIN FALLS — A funeral for George Jackson Shannon of Twin Falls will be at 10 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E., Twin Falls. An inurnment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park following the service.

Maureen Rasmussen Wallace

MIDDLETON — Maureen Rasmussen Wallace, 70, of Middleton, returned to her heavenly home on January 24, 2022, in Boise, after a brief battle with cancer. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Middleton East Stake Center, 1332 Cornell St., Middleton. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd., in Boise. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A live webcast of the service for those unable to attend will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Lindsay Cole Petersen

KIMBERLY — Lindsay Cole Petersen, 39, of Kimberly, passed away January 29, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Friends may call at a viewing at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 5—7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Bear Valley Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5870 N. 4700 W., Bear River City, Utah. Friends may call for viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Bear River City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

