Jim Plocher
RUPERT — A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021, at the Rupert Cemetery followed by a memorial service at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Kenneth S. Beckstead
TWIN FALLS — Kenneth S. Beckstead, 31, of Heyburn, passed away unexpectedly on February 6, 2021. A memorial service celebrating Kenneth’s life will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Kenneth’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Orvin DeVaughn Jenks
OAKLEY — Orvin DeVaughn Jenks, 76, of Oakley, died Friday, February 12, 2021, at his home in Oakley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center, in Oakley. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church in Oakley on Thursday from 4 until 6 p.m. and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church on Friday prior to the funeral. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Jerry Dean Litton
BURLEY — Services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 19, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., Burley, with military rites accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Arthur Harry “Junior” Baisch
TWIN FALLS — There will be a public viewing for Arthur from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 19 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls. The funeral will be livestreamed at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, February 20. You can find the link to this livesteam by going to the White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel Website, whitereynoldschapel.com, and clicking the “Arthur Harry Baisch” obituary on the main page.
Barbara Hanks Graham
MALLAD — Barbara Hanks Graham, 102, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 6, 2021, in Malad City, after a long and full life. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Star Second Ward, 100 South 200 West, Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. There will be no viewing prior to the service. The family has requested that all in attendance wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.