H. Richard Cook
TWIN FALLS — H. Richard Cook, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly at his home, August 31, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Walter Eugene Woolf
JEROME — A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center Building, 26 N Tiger Dr, Jerome, ID 83338. The service will be livestreamed on the Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook page. Memorial donations may be sent to the American Red Cross. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Walt’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Jerry (John) Peter Archambeau
WENDELL — Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 605 N. Idaho Street in Wendell, Idaho. A viewing will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 with the funeral starting at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop Heath Henderson of the Wendell First Ward officiating. Interment will follow in the Wendell Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Lee Delmar Barigar
BUHL — A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, followed by a celebration of his life at TJ’s Lounge in Buhl. The graveside will also be live-streamed on Farmer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook Page. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lee’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Norman Glen Mecham
RUPERT — Norman Glen Mecham returned to his heavenly home on July 2, 2021, at the age of 95. He passed during a visit with family in Ogden, Utah. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Glen’s birthday, September 10 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert Idaho. Inurnment will take place at the Paul Cemetery following the memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
John Howard Steinmetz
TWIN FALLS — John Howard Steinmetz, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the age of 77. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the residence of Mike and Valerie Steinmetz at 1447 Bradley Street in Twin Falls, Idaho. Visitation hours will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to join in this celebration and honor a life well-lived. He will be missed by all who knew him.