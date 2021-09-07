Lee Delmar Barigar

BUHL — A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, followed by a celebration of his life at TJ’s Lounge in Buhl. The graveside will also be live-streamed on Farmer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook Page. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lee’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Norman Glen Mecham

RUPERT — Norman Glen Mecham returned to his heavenly home on July 2, 2021, at the age of 95. He passed during a visit with family in Ogden, Utah. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Glen’s birthday, September 10 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert Idaho. Inurnment will take place at the Paul Cemetery following the memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

John Howard Steinmetz

TWIN FALLS — John Howard Steinmetz, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the age of 77. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the residence of Mike and Valerie Steinmetz at 1447 Bradley Street in Twin Falls, Idaho. Visitation hours will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to join in this celebration and honor a life well-lived. He will be missed by all who knew him.

