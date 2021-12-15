Christine Ray Deagle

FILER — Christine Ray Deagle, 63, of Filer, passed away December 10, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. Private burial will be held at the Filer Cemetery.

Mona Timpson Dodd

TWIN FALLS — Mona Timpson Dodd, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away on December 11, 2021. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. A private family burial will follow. To share a memory of Mona or leave a special condolence message for her family please visit rosenaufuneralhome.com and click the tribute wall button on Mona’s obituary page.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. 208-944-3373. rosenaufuneralhome.com

Fred Neiwert

BURLEY — Fred Neiwert, 93, of Burley, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, surrounded by his daughters and family. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, at the church preceding the funeral. A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Jimmie Lee Norman

TWIN FALLS — Jimmie Lee Norman 76, of Twin Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. 208-944-3371 rosenaufuneralhome.com

William Ward Knox II

FAIRFIELD — William “Wild Bill” Ward Knox II, 78, of Fairfield, passed away at a Boise hospital on Dec 10, 2021. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Glenn Rest Cemetery in Glenns Ferry.

Raymond Hamilton Crawford

TWIN FALLS — Raymond Hamilton Crawford, 82, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on December 8, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls due to complications from a heart procedure. There will be a visitation held at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. December 16, 2021. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Fellowship Community Church, 318 Union Ave., Filer, on Friday, December 17, 2021. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Fellowship Community Church in Filer in Ray’s memory.

Earl Donald Coker

TWIN FALLS — Earl Coker passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021, in Twin Falls. A memorial service will be held for Earl at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Earl’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Jo Dayley

BURLEY — Jo Dayley, 83, of Burley, passed away quietly on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley, while looking lovingly into her husband’s eyes. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Springdale Second Ward, 519 E. 200 S., Burley, with Bishop Scott Turpin officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, December 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church preceding the funeral.

