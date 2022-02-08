Franklin Sellars Douglas Jr.

PAUL — Franklin Sellars Douglas Jr., 78, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where family and friends will be received from noon until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

KIMBERLY — Lindsay Cole Petersen, 39, of Kimberly, passed away January 29, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 2 PM at the Bear Valley Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5870 N. 4700 W., Bear River City, Utah. Friends may call for viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Bear River City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

TWIN FALLS — Stanley Valentine Haye Jr., 83, of Twin Falls, passed away February 3, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The family invites you to view Stan’s service livestream on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at youtube.com/channel/UCWtSIuHBX6Ag9vJx67Fz-gg/live. Burial will be in Yakima, Washington, at a later date. Those who wish may plant a tree or send a card through this website in lieu of flowers.

WENDELL — Our dad was born in Wendell on May 25, 1925. Dad will be honored with a ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery on February 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. There will be a second service on March 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Wendell Cemetery. Please visit Ronald’s memorial webpage at bowmanfuneral.com.

BUHL — Joann Gay Peterson (Deuel), 66, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a difficult battle with cardiomyopathy on November 13, 2021, in Auburn, Washington. A family graveside service is scheduled for Friday, February 11, 2022, at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Reception to follow in the Idaho Pizza meeting room, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

RICHFIELD — Michael Francis Taylor, 60, of Jerome, passed away peacefully in Salt Lake City February 3, 2022, from complications of open-heart surgery. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly St., Shoshone. Graveside service will conclude at the Richfield Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Michael’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

