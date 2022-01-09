Hawley Arvel Harrison Jr.

HEYBURN — Hawley Arvel Harrison Jr. (H.A.) peacefully left us at the age of 96½ at his Minidoka County homestead surrounded by his family. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 10, at First Baptist Church, 2262 Hiland Ave., Burley, with Jeff Caine officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, January 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A live webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Rodger Boyd Woodward

PAUL — Rodger Boyd Woodward, loving husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, fed the horses that he loved for the last time Sunday evening, January 2, 2022. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 127 S. 950 W., Paul, where a viewing will be held from 1 until 1:45 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 10, at Logan City Cemetery, 1000 N. 1200 E. Logan, Utah. A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Shirley Middleton

BURLEY — Shirley Middleton passed away peacefully at the age of 86 at Cassia Hospital on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Her memorial will be held on January 13, at 3 p.m., at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held on January 15 at 2 p.m. at Nelsons café.

Jeanie B. Snow

BURLEY — A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, followed by a celebratory wake at Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 E. Third St., N., Burley, from 4-7. Out of respect for Jeanie’s fight against COVID, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution to a scholarship fund set up in Jeanie’s name. Checks can be made out to The Jeanie Snow Scholarship and given to the Burley High School administrative office. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at youtu.be/tbbtTPWlaaA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

