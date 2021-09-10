Lee Delmar Barigar

BUHL — A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, followed by a celebration of his life at TJ’s Lounge in Buhl. The graveside will also be live-streamed on Farmer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook Page. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lee’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Randy C. Lee

KIMBERLY — Randy C. Lee, 70, of Kimberly, passed away quietly at his home, August 10, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Norman Glen Mecham

RUPERT — Norman Glen Mecham returned to his heavenly home on July 2, 2021, at the age of 95. He passed during a visit with family in Ogden, Utah. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Glen’s birthday, September 10 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert Idaho. Inurnment will take place at the Paul Cemetery following the memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

John Howard Steinmetz