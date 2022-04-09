Edward Dee Vaughn

RUPERT — Edward Dee Vaughn, 82, of Rupert died March 30, 2022, in the arms of his wife of 62 years. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Rupert Cemetery. Services will conclude with memorial services at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Arnold Kittelson

JEROME—Arnold Kittelson was reunited with his family in Heaven on March 25, 2022. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with viewing an hour before the service. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. Following the interment, a luncheon will be offered at the church. Special thanks to Idaho Home Health and Hospice and the caring staff at Desano Village in Jerome.

Lenora June Tilley

BURLEY — Lenora June Tilley, best known as “June” died on March 23, 2022. A celebration of June’s life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Star church, 96 S. 200 W., Burley. An additional visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral service. Services will conclude with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at morrisonpaynefuneralhome.com

Gregory Joseph Paoli

JEROME — Gregory Joseph Paoli, 70, of Jerome, died Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. A celebration of life will be held for him on Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 591 Pioneer Mountain Loop, Jerome.

Thomas R. Wortman

WEST MAGIC — Thomas R. Wortman died on March 2, 2022, at his home in West Magic. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. at the Dam Fools club house. Please check the Dam Fools website for details.

Susan “Sue” Burnikel

TWIN FALLS — Susan “Sue” Burnikel, 75, died April 4, 2022, in Twin Falls, Idaho, with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m. at the Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Thelma Karen Mueller

TWIN FALLS — Thelma Karen Mueller died April 4, 2022. A visitation will be held from 11 to 11:45 p.m. April 9, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls. A funeral service will be held at noon after the visitation with Pastor Roger Sedlmayr officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park and luncheon at Immanuel Lutheran Church Parish Hall.

Dixie Lee Mickelson

JEROME — Dixie Lee Mickelson, 79, of Jerome died March 30, 2022 at a local care facility. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E. 100 S., Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at

.

Jack M. Stanger

TWIN FALLS — Jack M. Stanger died April 3, 2022, in Twin Falls, Idaho reuniting with his beloved wife and eternal companion. A viewing will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., in Twin Falls, Idaho on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Oakley Cemetery, Oakley, Idaho. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

W.L. (Vern) Thieman

TWIN FALLS — W.L. (Vern) Thieman, 93, died April 4, 2022, after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family. Services will be held at 2 p.m. April 11, 2022, at Rosenau Funeral Home followed immediately by interment at Sunset Memorial Park.

