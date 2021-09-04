H. Richard Cook

TWIN FALLS—H. Richard Cook, 77, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away quietly at his home, August 31, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Walter Eugene Woolf

JEROME—A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center Building, 26 N Tiger Dr, Jerome, ID 83338. The service will be livestreamed on the Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook page. Memorial donations may be sent to the American Red Cross. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Walt’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Jerry (John) Peter Archambeau

WENDELL—Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 605 N. Idaho Street in Wendell, Idaho. A viewing will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 with the funeral starting at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop Heath Henderson of the Wendell First Ward officiating. Interment will follow in the Wendell Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

