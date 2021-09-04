Teresa “Terri” Marie Asher
JEROME — A celebration will be held on September 4, 2021, at 233 Hwy 93 South #1 at 2 p.m. in Salmon Idaho. For anyone who knew Terri and would like to share stories and memories of her with her family.
Darold L. Krieger
BURLEY — Darold L. Krieger, 88-year-old Burley resident, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Burley West Stake Center 2420 Parke Ave in Burley. Burial will follow in the Marion Cemetery with Military Rites at 2:00 p.m. Friends may call Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 9:30 until 10:15 at the Church prior to the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Edward “Ed” R Lockwood
TWIN FALLS—Ed went home to join his family on August 18, 2021 at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Ed will be laid to rest next to his parents in the Hazelton Cemetery in Hazelton, Idaho on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Friends are invited to a luncheon at 243 Wildbrush Circle in Twin Falls following the service. To pass on condolences to the family please visit his memorial page at https:////www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com//obituary//robert-lockwood
Matthew Lane Telford
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rock Creek Ward, 840 West Midway St., Twin Falls, with Bishop Stevenson officiating. In Matt’s legacy please consider either sending flowers to the church or a donation gift to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund at www.justincowboycrisisfund.org
Don Keith Williamson
TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Life will be on September 4, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home Community Center at 2826 Addison Ave East, Twin Falls, Idaho.
John Kevin Wilson
TWIN FALLS — There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr. N., in Twin Falls. To leave a condolence you may visit www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
Lona Worthington
WENDELL — A graveside service will be held on September 4, 2021, at noon at the Wendell Cemetery.
Joanne B. Gough
FILER — A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Apple Barn, 1152 S Stevens St., Filer, Idaho 83328. Memories may be shared with the family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
H. Richard Cook
TWIN FALLS—H. Richard Cook, 77, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away quietly at his home, August 31, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Walter Eugene Woolf
JEROME—A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center Building, 26 N Tiger Dr, Jerome, ID 83338. The service will be livestreamed on the Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook page. Memorial donations may be sent to the American Red Cross. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Walt’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Jerry (John) Peter Archambeau
WENDELL—Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 605 N. Idaho Street in Wendell, Idaho. A viewing will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 with the funeral starting at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop Heath Henderson of the Wendell First Ward officiating. Interment will follow in the Wendell Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.