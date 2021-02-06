 Skip to main content
Anna Ruth Sargent Behr

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the Saturday funeral. For those unable to attend the funeral, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To help assist in mitigating COVID-19, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed.

Hannah Llewellyn

BURLEY — Services will be held at 11 a.m. February 6 at Morrison Payne Funeral home, 321 East Main Street, Burley. Viewing one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at serenitystg.com.

Henry Lee Jolley

ALBION—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 8th, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Albion Ward, 889 Main St., with Bishop Dave Nebeker officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Albion. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, February 7th, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, social distancing and the wearing of face masks will be practiced.

James Gordon Long

NAMPA — Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 6111 Birch Lane, Nampa. Military honors and interment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. To leave condolences and other information, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300

