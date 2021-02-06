Anna Ruth Sargent Behr

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the Saturday funeral. For those unable to attend the funeral, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To help assist in mitigating COVID-19, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed.

Hannah Llewellyn

BURLEY — Services will be held at 11 a.m. February 6 at Morrison Payne Funeral home, 321 East Main Street, Burley. Viewing one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at serenitystg.com.

Henry Lee Jolley