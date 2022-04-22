Beatrice Marie Martindale

MERIDIAN — Beatrice Marie “Bea” Martindale, 81, of Meridian, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at a local care facility. There will be a Rosary at 10 a.m. April 22, 2022, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian, Idaho. A private committal service will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation. Visit www.AccentFuneral.com to leave remembrances for Bea’s family.

Timothy (Tim) S. Howard

BUHL — Tim S. Howard of Buhl, died January 19, 2022, at Oak Creek Rehab in Kimberly. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. April 22 at his graveside in the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Please come and join us as we share stories about his life.

Phillip Leonard Munsee

TWIN FALLS — Phil Munsee died April 15, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church in Twin Falls, Idaho. Family and friends can share their thoughts and memories at whitereynoldschapel.com. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Phil Munsee Memorial Scholarship c/o Key Bank, 1665 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Twin Falls, ID 83301

Danielle Martinez James

KIMBERLY — Danielle Martinez James, 47, of Kimberly gracefully left this world on March 2, 2022, after her hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. A remembrance and celebration of life open house for Danielle will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Rock Creek Restaurant. In addition, a charitable dinner and auction event called “Doing it for Dani” will be held Saturday, April 23 in Twin Falls with all proceeds going into a trust fund for Danielle’s children Sawyer and Jake.

Elaine and John Orthel

TWIN FALLS — Elaine Orthel died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the age of 92. Her husband, John Orthel, followed her six days later on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the age of 93. Please join us as we celebration the lives of these two amazing people. The family will receive friends and family members from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Stone House, 330 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls.

Albert G. Smith

GOODING — Albert G. Smith died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, after suffering a stroke. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. April 23 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho. Demaray’s Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Jimmie (Jim) Duane Easton

BURLEY — Jimmie (Jim) Duane Easton, 86, of Twin Falls went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 27, 2022. A graveside service to honor Jim’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Gem Memorial Gardens at 2435 Overland Ave., Burley, with military honors performed by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Services have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Donna V. Draper

Donna V. Draper, 94, of Burley died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Parke View Care Center in Burley. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Burley Idaho West Stake Center. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home and an hour prior to the service at the church. Services will conclude with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Clarus D. Nelson

HANSEN — Clarus D. Nelson, 77, of Hansen passed away at home surrounded by his family on April 17, 2022, of cancer. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, with a viewing beforehand beginning at 1 p.m. For those wishing to share memories and condolences online please visit www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

