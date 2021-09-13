Baden Dale Bleazard
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, located at 207 E. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Scott Turpin of the Springdale 2nd Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends and family will be received from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, September 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10—10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the funeral service at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation in Baden’s honor is appreciated www.kcnt1epilepsy.org. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Shari A. Underwood
FILER — Shari A. Underwood, 78, of Filer, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at a Twin Falls hospital. A funeral service for Shari will be held Monday, September 13, 2021, 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave., Filer, Idaho 83328. A graveside service will follow at Filer Cemetery. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Ann Elizabeth Graefe
KIMBERLY—Ann’s life will be celebrated at a funeral mass at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Twin Falls on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 10 a.m. A rosary will precede the mass on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. at White-Reynold’s Funeral Chapel.
Robert Merl Dudley
TWIN FALLS—Robert Merl Dudley, 69, of Twin Falls passed away at his home on Thursday, April 15, 2021. A Celebration to honor his life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Magic Valley Bible Church—204 Main Ave. N. in Twin Falls to celebrate this wonderful man. Arrangements were under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.