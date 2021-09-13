Baden Dale Bleazard

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Declo Stake Center, located at 207 E. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Scott Turpin of the Springdale 2nd Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends and family will be received from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, September 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10—10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the funeral service at the church. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation in Baden’s honor is appreciated www.kcnt1epilepsy.org. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.