Meriel Anne Bedke Peterson

BURLEY—Meriel Anne Bedke Peterson, age 87, of Oakley, passed away in her home, surrounded by her family on Friday, November 5, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Oakley Stake Center, located at 355 N. Center St., in Oakley, with Bishop Ryan Cranney officiating. Burial will follow at Oakley Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Beverly Jean Lance Weekes

POST FALLS—Beverly Jean Lance Weekes was born on July 30, 1941 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Graveside services will be held at the Hazelton, Idaho cemetery on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Lance Cox, Bell Tower Funeral Home, Post Falls, Idaho.

Uriel Dean Simmons

BURLEY—Uriel “Dean” Simmons, 93, passed away November 11, 2021, at his home in Burley, Idaho, with his daughter by his side. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Pella 1st Ward, located at 160 W. 400 S., of Burley. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, at the church, preceding the funeral service. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Shirley Thorpe

TWIN FALLS—Shirley Thorpe, passed away at home on Monday, November 8th, at the age of 94 comforted by family. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church 209 5th Ave N. in Twin Falls. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

Wayne Albert Harris

JEROME—Wayne Albert Harris, 61, of Jerome passed away November 2, 2021. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Jerome Cemetery, Jerome. Memories may be shared with the family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Patricia Griffin Searle

BURLEY—Patricia Griffin Searle, a 79-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 2nd Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service, at the church. A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

William Ernest Shoshoney

SHOSHONE—William “Bill” E. Shohoney, 76, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at his home in Shoshone. A celebration of life for Bill will take place on Saturday, November 20, 2021, 11:00 am, at the Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0