Nola Rae Alley

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be directed to St. Luke’s Cancer Institute.

Shelley Ranae Connell Helsley

SHOSHONE — A funeral service will be held at 12 noon March 4 at the LDS church in Shoshone, followed by a graveside service at the Shoshone Cemetery. Tributes and condolences can be left at cloverdalefuneralhome.com.

Anita Marie Hoebelheinrich

RUPERT — Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. The recitation of the rosary will begin at 6 p.m.