Nola Rae Alley
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be directed to St. Luke’s Cancer Institute.
Shelley Ranae Connell Helsley
SHOSHONE — A funeral service will be held at 12 noon March 4 at the LDS church in Shoshone, followed by a graveside service at the Shoshone Cemetery. Tributes and condolences can be left at cloverdalefuneralhome.com.
Anita Marie Hoebelheinrich
RUPERT — Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. The recitation of the rosary will begin at 6 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 802 F St., Rupert, with the Rev. Father Francisco Godinez as celebrant. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral Mass in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To continue helping to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be practiced.
Gary E. Mack
RUPERT — The memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at Grace Community Church, 100 N. Meridian Road, Rupert, with livestream for remote friends and family via graceid.org/live. Interment services at the Rupert Cemetery, Rupert, and a celebration of life/interment at the Mack family plot at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Norwalk, Ohio, will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Gary’s favorite charities, including Mercy Ships, Lifesavers Foundation and Feed the Children. Online condolences may be made by going to either: wehfh/@eastmanfuneralhome.com or morrisonfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24, Rupert.
Rosanne Marie (Sarriugarte) Schodde
RUPERT — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian Rd., Rupert. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Vickey Fitzpatrick
TWIN FALLS — A service will be held at 2 p.m. March 6 at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral home.
Harold Eugene Fritz
TWIN FALLS — Family and friends are invited to celebrate Harold’s life 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 6 at Rosenau Funeral Home at 2826 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls.
Wanda Olmsted
RUPERT — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rupert Third Ward, 526 F Street, Rupert. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Friday March 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the service at the church. A live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Alden Samuel Tolman
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley, with Bishop David E. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Monday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. The family asks that those in attendance to the viewing and funeral service wear face masks and practice social distancing to help in mitigating the on-going effects of COVID-19.