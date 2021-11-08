Rodney Bruce Krohn

TWIN FALLS - Rodney Bruce Krohn passed away at his home surrounded by his family on November 4, 2021 in Parma, Idaho. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at Deer Flat Church on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1pm.

Mildred Ann "Millie" Ray

JEROME- Mildred Ann "Millie" Ray, 86, of Jerome passed away November 4, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, with viewing beginning at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E 100 S, Jerome, Idaho. Grave dedication will conclude at the Jerome Cemetery. Memories may be shared with the family on Millie's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Thomas Earl Hanson

HAZELTON - Thomas Earl Hanson, 62 of Hazelton, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, November 4, 2021.The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Hazelton Ward, located at 531 Middleton Ave., in Hazelton, with Bishop Lorin Baumgartner officiating. Burial will follow at Hazelton Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, prior to the funeral service, at the church.

Charles Olson

TWIN FALLS - Charles Raymond Olson 78, of Hazelton, Idaho passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1301 N Davis Street, Jerome, ID 83338. Arrangements entrusted to Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, ID. 83301

Stephen Lowell Beer

BOISE — Stephen Lowell Beer died on October 19, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at the Riverside Hotel on November 11, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Richard Masao Tanaka

BOISE - A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11 am. The service will be officiated by Pastor Dan McAtee, who has been Dick’s pastor for over 7 years at the First Southern Baptist Church of Twin Falls. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Arlington National Cemetery deserving of his highly decorated and distinguished service to his country, where he will one day be joined by his loving wife Marie by his side.

