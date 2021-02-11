Naomi Valera Heinrich Warren

TWIN FALLS — A viewing for Naomi will be held from 10:30 to noon Friday, February 12, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

Paul Franklin Zimmerman

HAGERMAN — A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1601 Poplar St, Buhl. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13. 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Paul’s family asks that you donate a book or two to a needy child. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Paul’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Donna Lee Meyer

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13 at New Life Church in Wendell with a time of fellowship to follow. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. At the family’s request, those unable to attend the service, please visit Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel Facebook for livestreaming.

Cline Fred Preston