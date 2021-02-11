 Skip to main content
Ruth Coleen Janssen Davis

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 11, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., Burley, with the Rev. Alex Lissow officiating. A webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials be directed to the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League in care of Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

John Bybee

BUHL — Memorial service for John will be at 1 p.m. February 12, 2021, at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl.

Michael “Mike” John Higley

TWIN FALLS — The family will hold a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair Street Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mike’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Ignacio Rebollozo Sr.

BURLEY — A memorial and celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, with Pastor Dan Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, February 11, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday. Social distancing and the wearing of face coverings are recommended to help continue in minimizing the risks of COVID-19.

Naomi Valera Heinrich Warren

TWIN FALLS — A viewing for Naomi will be held from 10:30 to noon Friday, February 12, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, followed by a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

Paul Franklin Zimmerman

HAGERMAN — A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1601 Poplar St, Buhl. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13. 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Paul’s family asks that you donate a book or two to a needy child. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Paul’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Donna Lee Meyer

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13 at New Life Church in Wendell with a time of fellowship to follow. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. At the family’s request, those unable to attend the service, please visit Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel Facebook for livestreaming.

Cline Fred Preston

DECLO — The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main, with Bishop Wayne Hurst officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from noon until 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the church. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To assist in mitigating COVID-19, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed at the viewing and funeral service.

Anna Mae Shults

BURLY — Anna Mae Shults, 93, of Burley, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Pella Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward, Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

