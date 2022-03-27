Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Patterson

BUHL – Beth passed away On March 7, 2022. Services will be held in honor of Betty at The Moose lodge located at 835 Falls Ave in Twin Falls Idaho, Saturday, April 2, at 1:00 PM upstairs with a Linger Longer and social time downstairs afterward.

Lydia Yoder

TWIN FALLS – On March 11, 2022, Lydia Yoder passed away peacefully at Canyons Retirement Center in Twin Falls. A visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Filer Cemetery, with Rev. Gary Rahe, Zion Lutheran Church, Holyoke, Colorado, and Rev. Paul Johnson, Peace Lutheran Church, Filer, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Frank Chidichimo

TWIN FALLS — Frank Chidichimo passed away on the morning of March 7, 2022, in Twin Falls. A memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with inurnment to be held at the Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Billy Arlen Gibson

BOISE — Billy Arlen Gibson went to glory on March 2, 2022. Graveside military honors and a short program will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise at 2 p.m. on March 29, 2022; immediately followed by a repast at Eagle Christian Church at 3 p.m. where you are invited to share memories of Billy and join us in sharing his favorite music. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Billy’s name to the activities department at the Idaho State Veterans Home, 320 Collins Road, Boise, ID 83702.

Jo Ann Nielson Schmalz

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Jo Ann Nielson Schmalz passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, two weeks after her 82nd birthday. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the North Ogden Sixth Ward Chapel, 770 E. 2100 N.. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist’s North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd., and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden. Services will be livestreamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Jo Ann’s obituary page at lindquistmortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.

Jace Cooper Ward

JEROME — Jace Cooper Ward, 15, of Jerome passed away March 23, 2022 at his home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome, farnsworthmortuary.com.

Elizabeth J. Holdaway Noel

TWIN FALLS — Elizabeth Jane Holdaway Noel, 48, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, following complications of COVID-19. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., Paul. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

