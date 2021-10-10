Katherine Ruth Shank

TWIN FALLS — Katherine Ruth Shank (Kathy, Mom, Nana, Grandma Kathy), passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Twin Falls. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. in Twin Falls. Condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.

Viola May Standlee

JEROME — Viola May Standlee, 87, of Jerome, passed away October 1, 2021, surrounded by her family. The family will host an open house celebration of life for Viola from 10 a.m. until the last visitors arrive, Saturday, October 16, 2021. at Viola’s home, 608 E Ave. I, Jerome. Memories may be shared on Viola’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Mervin Blaine Woodbury

BURLEY — A gathering for friends and family will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. until noon at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Urn placement will follow in the Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

