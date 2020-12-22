Mary Goedhart

JEROME — The celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. There will be a viewing before the service at 10 a.m. The graveside service will be at Jerome Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. The service can also be viewed by live stream; please visit rosenaufuneralhome.com.

Bradley Keith Mattix

WENDELL — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Wendell Cemetery. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask, dress warm and bring a lawn chair. For family and friends that wish to attend, a viewing will be held at Wendell LDS church from 11:00-11:30 and a private family viewing will be from 11:30-12:00. The family requests no visitation after the service to keep everyone safe. For those who cannot attend, please join the Facebook event “Bradley Keith Mattix Memorial Service” to watch the service live.

Sandra Jo Williamson

TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23 at the Twin Falls Seventh Day Adventist Church. The burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park following the service. Friends may call at a visitation from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hilltop Seventh Day Adventist School. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0