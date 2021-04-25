Edna Lee Hoagland
A memorial graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Wendell Cemetery. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
William “Bill” Sligar
TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. April 26. Services will be held at 2 p.m. April 27 at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Matthew Eilers
FILER—A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Pebble Ponds Golf Course, 4035 N. 2300 E., Filer, Idaho. Please visit Matthew’s tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Barbara Ellen Wolverton
TWIN FALLS—There will be a Celebration of Life on April 27, 2021 with finger foods at 5 p.m. at The Masonic Temple, 215 N 10th St, Boise, ID 83702. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on April 28, 2021 at St. Edwards Church with a Rosary prior to service at 1:30 p.m. Burial following service at Sunset Memorial Park followed by a Celebration of Life Services and luncheon at Twin Falls Senior Citizens Center, 530 Shoshone St. S, Twin Falls. The Service will be live streamed and located on her obituary page at whitereynoldschapel.com
Betty Mae Hollifield
FILER—Friends and family may sign the register book on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
The funeral service will be held, at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to: Cedar Draw Activity Fund, Cedar Draw Assisted Living, 4094 N., 2100 E., Filer, ID 83328. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Dennis Charles Parker
RUPERT – Dennis passed away March 2, 2021 from an unexpected heart attack while residing at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley, Idaho. A “Celebration of Life” will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 1, 2021 at the Rupert Cemetery, where his ashes will be interred. All family and friends are welcome to come share their thoughts and memories of Dennis.