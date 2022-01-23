Joyce Irene Dunn

JEROME — Joyce Irene Dunn, 83, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at a local hospital. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Free Will Baptist Church, 810 S. Cleveland St., Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Joyce's memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Doris Mary Lundstrom

FILER — Dee passed away peacefully on January 9, 2022, in Filer surrounded by her loved ones. A celebration of life for Dee will be held at Cactus Pete's in Jackpot, Nevada, on Tuesday, January 25, from 7 until 8:30 PM

Beverly Kay Harvison Ward

ELBA/OAKLEY — Beverly Kay Harvison Ward, 70, of Elba/Oakley, a woman of incredible strength and courage, passed away from ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, on January 15, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Almo Ward, with Bishop Doug Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Beverly Jane “Bev” Diehl

JEROME — Beverly Jane “Bev” Diehl, 90, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E. Ave. A, Jerome. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jerome First Presbyterian Church or Jerome School District Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bev’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Catherine Marion Califf Saul

HAGERMAN — Catherine Saul passed away at her home in Hagerman on January 10, 2022. A Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 446 North State St., Hagerman. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, with burial concluding at the Hagerman Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mrs. Saul’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

