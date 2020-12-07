Eldon T. Loveless

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, December 11, and from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, the service will be webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for those attending the visitation or funeral service.