 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services
0 comments

Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jones “Orval” Leonard

BOISE—Private family service will be held Monday March 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. All those wishing to attend may do so virtually via live stream at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/164007939

Janet Fay Van Pelt

TWIN FALLS—Janet Fay Van Pelt, age 86, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at Cenoma House in Twin Falls, Idaho March 24, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. Interment will follow at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Those wishing to view the funeral service may do so at www.zoom.com. Meeting ID 89173921698 Password is 12345. All services are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Janet’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Deaths and Services

Ramiro Tovar, 48, of Rupert, passed away Friday March 11, 2021 at his home. Services were held 11:00 a.m. Saturday March 20, 2021 at Saint Nic…

Services

Services

Delva Eastman

Services

Services

LaVaun Irene Heil

Services

Services

Delva Eastman

Services

Services

Alondra Aguilar

Services

Services

Luther Lee “Pete” White

Services

Services

Clark Eugene Bedow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News