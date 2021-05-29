David Stanley Palmer
TWIN FALLS — Services will be held at 2 p.m. May 29, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ike Kistler Safe House or a charity of your choice.
Chester James Moore
TWIN FALLS — There will be a viewing from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Park’s Funeral Home. Friends and family are all invited to a celebration of life, which will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, May 31 at Rock Creek Park. Please bring a covered finger food dish. Memories and condolences may be shared on Jimmy’s Memorial Page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Dean VanAmburg
GOODING — Dean VanAmburg passed away October 19, 2020, in his home in Gooding. We are now ready to have a celebration of life for Dean. It will be held at noon Sunday, May 30 at his gravesite in Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. The informal gathering will be in Row 10, Section I—just inside the entrance to the cemetery. A reception will follow at his home at 1 p.m. Please RSVP to Devanambu@aol.com and ask for directions, if needed. Reflections, condolences and photos are still welcome and can be passed on to the family on his tribute page at demarayfuneralservice.com/obituary/Dean-VanAmburg.
Ruth Mae Edwards
JACKSON — Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Salmon Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Priscilla S. Parsons
FILER—Priscilla S. Parsons, 98, of Filer, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at a Twin Falls care facility. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Filer Cemetery, 2350 East 400 North Filer, 83328. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Priscilla’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Fern Peterson Poteet
RUPERT—The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 1st Ward, located at 20403 5th St., in Acequia, with Bishop Samuel K. Crane officiating. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. before the service. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.