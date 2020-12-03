Gerald Ray Scarrow

JEROME — A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Jerome Cemetery, 701 W I Street, Jerome. Masks are required for attendance, please. Memories and condolences may be shared on Gerald’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Keith D. Cunningham

TWIN FALLS — Services will be Thursday, December 3, at the Twin Falls LDS 13th Ward chapel, 2085 South Temple Drive, with a viewing at 10 a.m. and the funeral at 11. Masks and distancing are required. Burial will be that day at the View Idaho Cemetery at about 1:30 p.m.

Rex Leland Strickland

WENDELL — Rex Leland Strickland, 71, of Wendell, passed away November 23, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Wendell Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Graveside dedication will conclude at Wendell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rex’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Darrell W. Ross