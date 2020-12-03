Gerald Ray Scarrow
JEROME — A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Jerome Cemetery, 701 W I Street, Jerome. Masks are required for attendance, please. Memories and condolences may be shared on Gerald’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Keith D. Cunningham
TWIN FALLS — Services will be Thursday, December 3, at the Twin Falls LDS 13th Ward chapel, 2085 South Temple Drive, with a viewing at 10 a.m. and the funeral at 11. Masks and distancing are required. Burial will be that day at the View Idaho Cemetery at about 1:30 p.m.
Rex Leland Strickland
WENDELL — Rex Leland Strickland, 71, of Wendell, passed away November 23, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Wendell Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Graveside dedication will conclude at Wendell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rex’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Darrell W. Ross
BUHL — Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, December 5 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church in the main sanctuary. There will also be a viewing immediately before the service beginning at 11 a.m.
Earl Jerome Wright
RUPERT — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Grace Church, 100 North Meridian Road, Rupert, with Pastor Travis Turner officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert or one hour prior to the service on December 6 at the church.
Dorothy Lydia Hough
Scott Howard
BUHL — Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Buhl First Christian Church 1005 Poplar Street, Buhl. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with interment following at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
