Clarice Faye Whitaker-Olson

ALMO — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Almo, with Bishop Douglas Ward officiating. She will be buried in a family plot in the Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. For those attending the viewing and funeral service, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Wallace Dean Richins

ALBION — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Albion Ward, 889 Main St., Albion, with Bishop Dave Nebeker officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, February 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church Monday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To continue in assisting to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed and practiced.

Robert (Bob) Glenn Greer