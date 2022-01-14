Ginny Mortimer Gunn

FILER — On January 5, 2022, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side, Ginny Mortimer Gunn peacefully left this world and entered God’s Kingdom to join her beloved husband and her Heavenly Father. There will be a graveside service on Friday, January 14 at 11 a.m. at the Filer Cemetery.

Lester D. Taylor

KING HILL — Lester D. Taylor, 66, of King Hill, passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2021, at home, with his dog by his side. Memorial service will be held at the VFW Hall Post #3646 in Glenns Ferry on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Harold Olven Waggoner

TWIN FALLS — Harold Olven Waggoner was born December 26, 1930, in Emerson, Iowa, to Harold and Violet Waggoner. He left this world while surrounded by his family on January 7, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls. A live stream of the service may be viewed by visiting Harold´s obituary page whitereynoldschapel.com.

Floyd Andrew Warren

TWIN FALLS — Floyd Andrew Warren, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, peacefully and quietly in his sleep. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls with a viewing at 1 p.m. and military honors at 1:45 p.m. Interment will be at the Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Edna Schow Wilson

RUPERT — Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Edna Schow Wilson, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2022. Edna’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 530 Villa Drive, Heyburn. The burial will be in the Rupert Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church preceding the funeral. A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Jeannette Kay Barnes

TWIN FALLS — Jeannette Kay Barnes, 73, peacefully passed on January 4, 2022, in Twin Falls, surrounded by her family and her and her sister Muriel’s two little dogs, Gretta and Gracie. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, 262 E. Ave. A., Jerome, with Chaplain Derrick Horne officiating. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service at the church. Family and any friends who would like to join will gather at the Jerome Cemetery for a graveside prayer and burial following the luncheon. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jeannette’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Leslie Graham Silvester

TWIN FALLS — The world lost a beloved mother. Leslie Graham Silvester died January 3, 2022, at the age of 59 in Twin Falls. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday, January 15, 2022, followed by a celebration of life at noon at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Leonora Hansen Tonks

TWIN FALLS — Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all, Leonora Hansen Tonks, left this world suddenly the morning of January 6, 2022, at the age of 63. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1134 N. College Drive, Twin Falls. The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. with graveside following at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Juan Jose F. Mata

RUPERT — Juan Jose F. Mata passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 16, at the Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, 710 Sixth St., Rupert.

Charlotte Wilson

BUHL — Charlotte Wilson, 47, passed peacefully at her home in the country, outside of Buhl, where she resided with her sweetheart, Tim Hill. Charlotte is set for cremation and a graveside service is set for friends and family on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Rupert Cemetery. If you have questions, please don't hesitate to contact someone in our family.

Velma Jean Christensen Mabey

BURLEY — Velma Jean Christensen Mabey, 87, a woman with unwavering faith in her Heavenly Father and deep devotion to her family and friends, stepped into the embrace of her departed loved ones on Monday, January 10, 2022. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Funeral services will be held at the Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., on Tuesday, January 18, at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. before the services and on Monday, January 17, at the Burley Stake Center from 6–8 p.m. Per CDC guidelines, we kindly ask that masks be worn if possible, for the viewing and funeral.

